29 August 2024

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in South Galway.

The development would have a 40 year operational life and be located at a site near the M18 Motorway, around 5km east of Kinvara.

Permission was refused by county planners on several grounds, including suitability of the site for a solar development of this scale.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Harmony Solar – with a decision due late this year or early next year.

