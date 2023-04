Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of a housing estate in Oranmore.

BRTW Oranmore 2 Ltd had applied for permission to build 70 homes at Oranhill.

But county planners turned the project down on several grounds, including environmental concerns.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due in August.