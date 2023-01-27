Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of housing development in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of a housing development in Loughrea.

MPD Property Developments had applied for permission to build 8 homes at the existing Ard na Gaoithe estate at Mount Pleasant.

The units – a mix of semi-detached and detached four-bed homes – would have been in lieu of 4 large detached homes previously granted permission.

County planners rejected the application in December – and an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.