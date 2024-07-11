Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of the latest attempt to build a high-rise hotel near Galway docks.

This is the second time Summix BNM Developments Limited has been refused permission on the site, at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bother na Long.

Among the reasons given for the first refusal by An Bord Pleanala were the scale and density of the project, and the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.

The latest plans are for an even taller building, offering 189 bedrooms across 15 storeys.

But they were also rejected by city planners last month, for much the same reasons as the original project.

They held the development, by reason of its excessive density, scale and height, would represent overdevelopment on the site.

Another principal reason was the potential impact it would have on Forthill Cemetery, which is a protected site.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala – with a decision due in November.

