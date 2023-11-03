Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of apartment blocks at Newcastle Road

Share story:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of apartment blocks at Newcastle Road

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road.

The plans led by Shawder Limited would have involved the demolition of an existing home at 99 Newcastle Road.

Replacing the demolished home would be two new apartment blocks, one four-storey and the other two-storey.

They’d consist of ten one-bed units and eight two-bed units.

Several objections were lodged by local residents, who argued it would be out of character for the area, particularly the proposed height of the taller block.

Other issues raised include lack of car-parking spaces and overlooking and overshadowing of nearby properties and amenity areas.

City planners rejected the plans earlier this month; among their concerns were the height, as well as the excessive number of one-bed units.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in February.

Share story:

Substantial Arts Council funding for Galway Arts Centre

Galway Arts Centre is to get substantial funding from the Arts Council The allocation of sixty thousand euro is part of the Late-Night Events Pilot Scheme...

Athenry among 9 weather stations already recording a year's amount of rain

Nine weather stations, including one in Athenry, have already recorded a year’s amount of rain – with two months remaining. Met Eireann has re...

Sean Kyne takes further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over "fishy" job advertisement

Local Senator Sean Kyne has taken further aim at Inland Fisheries Ireland over the advertisement of a senior position. Previously, he’s described th...

City Hall to light up teal this evening to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month

City Hall will be lit up in the color teal this evening, to mark Alzheimers Awareness Month. The move is part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of Ameri...