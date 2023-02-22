Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of apartment block at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of an apartment block at Seamus Quirke Road.

The development would have been constructed at West City Retail Park, above existing retail units.

Currently, the anchor tenant at ground floor level is Aldi.

Under the proposal, led by Sodalitas Property Ltd, the existing first floor office level would have been demolished, to make way for 60 new apartments.

But city planners rejected the plans in January, citing a number of issues.

They included the design and height of the development, potential traffic hazards, lack of quality communal space, and some apartments not having access to sufficient sunlight.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in June (12/6).