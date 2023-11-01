Galway Bay FM

1 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry

Share story:
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry.

Coffey Construction sought permission for the homes at a site at Parklands, with access via the existing estate.

[There had been strong local opposition to the plans with considerable numbers of submissions made to Galway County Council.

Among the issues raised were the zoning of the land, the suitability of the proposed access road, intrusion on nearby existing estates and construction traffic through a laneway.

Last month, county planners refused permission on a wide-ranging number of grounds.

They held that the overall design of the estate is substandard, and that the applicant failed to demonstrate a ‘masterplan’ approach to the wider site it controls.

Planners were also concerned over the capacity of the surrounding road network, particularly the Parklands estate road and the R347.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in February.

Share story:

Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon

The death has occurred of Galway 3 in a row football star Seamus Leydon, who passed away last night at the age of 81 in his adopted home of Naas, Co Kilda...

County Council Housing Disability sub group praised by Housing Minister

A sub category of Galway County Council’s Housing Disability Steering group has been praised by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien at a seminar ...

Fodder scheme for farms along the Shannon Callows including East Galway

A support scheme for farmers affected by flooding on the Shannon Callows, including an area of Galway East, is being finalised. This comes after extensive...

Call for city council to make greater effort to tackle blocked gullies

There are calls for Galway City Council to introduce a maintenance plan for drainage gullies across the city. Councillor Alan Cheevers says after heavy ra...