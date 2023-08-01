Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 49 homes in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 49 homes in Athenry.

County planners refused the project led by Laurem Construction Ltd in June.

Of the primary reasons given was the site at Farranablake East is located in an area not zoned for development, on the outer periphery of Athenry town.

Other issues included infringement on a buffer zone associated with a wastewater treatment plant serving a nearby nursing home.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala – with a decision due in November.