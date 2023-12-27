Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 227 homes in Rahoon

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major housing development in Rahoon.

Last month, city planners refused permission for 227 apartments at Gort na Bro on a number of grounds.

The 227 apartments would have been laid out across 7 blocks, ranging from 1.5 to 5 stories in height.

The plans drew a considerable number of local objections and observations, including from city councillors.

After some back and forth with the developer, city planners decided to refuse permission last month.

Among their issues were overshadowing concerns between some blocks, and the potential for the development to negatively impact on the local road network.

Planners also held that the project has two many single and two-bed units, and not enough three-bed units.

The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in April.