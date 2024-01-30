Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry

The approval of a new housing estate in Athenry town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents.

Laurem Construction Ltd was granted permission earlier this month for 15 homes behind an existing estate at Dublin Road.

Access to the planned estate would be through the existing Abbey Glen estate.

City planners gave the green light in early January, despite a huge number of local submissions.

Among their concerns were potential traffic and safety issues, construction traffic, flood risks, overlooking of existing properties and lack of infrastructure.

Although permission was ultimately granted, that approval came with a hefty 34 conditions on the construction phase and overall development.

Local residents have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – while the developer has also lodged an appeal against some of the conditions of approval.

A decision in due in May.

