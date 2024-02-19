Galway Bay FM

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of creche expansion in Knocknacarra

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a significant creche expansion in Knocknacarra .

Earlier this month, city planners approved plans that would allow Teddy House Childcare in the Leas na Mara estate at Ballymoneen Road to more than double its capacity.

The extension involve a significant extension at first floor level, as well as outside balcony space – and would increase capacity from 40 to 93.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Leas Na Mara Management Company, with a decision due in May.

