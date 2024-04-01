Galway Bay FM

1 April 2024

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of apartment blocks at Letteragh Road

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of apartment blocks at Letteragh Road in the city.

Last month, city planners approved a plan to demolish a vacant guesthouse, and replace it with 28 homes across 3 blocks.

There were considerable local objections – with issues raised including traffic hazards, overshadowing of nearby properties, and excessive density.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents, with a decision due in July.

 

