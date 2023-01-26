Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over apartment block at Ballymoneen Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against approval for an apartment development at Ballymoneen Road.

The project, led by Crescent Co. Ownership, would include 17 apartments in a mix of single and two-bed units.

The three-story building would be located on a site near the existing Portacarron estate and the Western Distributor Road junction.

The plans were given the green light by city planners earlier this month.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala – with a decision due in May.