Appeal over refusal of leisure centre in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of planning permission for a leisure centre in Salthill.

The plans, led by Clearwater Ventures Ltd, would have converted a former driving range in Salthill into a facility including yoga and gym facilities, as well as a cafe.

However, planners found the project is incompatiable with the zoning objectives of the land, as defined in the Galway City Development Plan.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in February.