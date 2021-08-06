Appeal over city council refusal of plan for casino at Fairgreen Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged against the city council’s decision to turn down planning permission for a casino at Fairgreen Road.

The proposal led by Cwc Fairgreen Ltd sought a chance of use for a ground floor unit at Fairgreen House from retail to gaming.

Under the plan, the space would have been divided up with an indicative layout showing 29 pairs of seats facing gaming machines.

In refusing the application, planners stated by reason of its size, location and extensive double frontage, it would result in 20 metres of dead inactive frontage to Fairgreen Road.

They also said it would lead to a further 25 metres of dead frontage to Bothar Pairc an Aonaigh.

They further stated that the proposed use for gaming purposes would be contrary to a policy within the city development plan.

Concerns were also raised over the potential for noise and disturbance to surrounding areas including the apartments overhead, and the student accommodation opposite.

CWC Fairgreen Ltd has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The board is due to issue its decision in November.