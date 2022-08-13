Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of permission for a planned telecommunications mast at Cappagh Road.

The project, led by Vantage Towers Limited, had sought to erect a 24m high structure.

The site is located towards the end of a narrow laneway on agricultural zoned lands east of the Cappagh Road.

The proposed mast would be 24m in height and enclosed by security fencing, with a new access track to be constructed.

City planners turned down the proposal in June – as parts of the project would be in conflict with the proposed Galway City Ring Road.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in November.