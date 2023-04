An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the extraction of rock in Clifden.

Last month, Galway County Council granted permission to Martin Mannion to extract rock from 1.9 hectares at Lettershea.

The site was previously subject to rock extraction.

The latest extraction works, set to undertaken over a 25 year period, would involve blasting down to a depth of 36 meters.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a local business, with a decision due in August.