Galway Bay FM

23 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 72 homes in Athenry

Share story:
Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 72 homes in Athenry

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of plans for 72 new homes in Athenry town.

Last month, the plans led by Bellerin 3A Limited were rejected by county planners.

The proposed development would be based along Prospect Road and would back onto the rail line.

The 72 new homes would consist of a mix of apartments and homes in various configurations, with new vehicle and pedestrian access points.

But the proposal was rejected by county planners, the primary reason being the land isn’t currently zoned for development.

They also held the plans don’t go far enough in providing connectivity to the wider pedestrian and cycle network, and could pose increased risk to road users.

They also found the estate would represent an inappropriate form of development, with the proposed density and configuration not matching the existing area.

The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision expected in February.

Share story:

South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling 

South Galway householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days this week and next w...

Hundreds without power in Loughrea and Kilcolgan

Around 200 customers are without power in areas of Loughrea and Kilcolgan. Crews have been working to restore faults in the area, with hundreds more in bo...

Galway Simon Community supported 1,400 people last year

Galway Simon Community supported more than 1,400 people in the West last year. Its 2022 Annual Impact Report, being launched today, states more than 800 h...

Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of "bare faced hypocrisy" over flooding comments

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing President Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over comments on the severe flooding in the so...