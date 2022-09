Galway Bay fm newsroom- An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a minor housing development in Ballinasloe.

The developer had applied to build six homes on an infill residential site in the existing Cuil Na Canalacht estate.

But county planners rejected the plan, finding it would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainability development of the area.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala and a decision is due in January.

