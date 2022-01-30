Appeal lodged over plan to build over 40 homes in Oranhill, Oranmore

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An appeal has been lodged against a plan to build over 43 homes in Oranhill, Oranmore.

The plan is led by Japet Investments and received conditional approval from county planners last month.

The development would provide 19 three-bedroom terraced units and 16 two-bedroom terraced units as well as 8 three-bedroom semi-detached units.

There would also be 78 carparking spaces and 15 visitor bicycle parking spaces.

The plan is now subject to an appeal from three third parties.

The applicant has also appealed a portion of conditions imposed by county planners.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in May.