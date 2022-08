Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against plans for a betting shop in Athenry.

The plan, led by Boyle Sports, would see a former Centra store at North Gate Street – that’s currently vacant – transformed into a bookmakers.

Planners granted approval for the project in July – but an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala.

A decision is due in December.

Ref: 314240