Appeal lodged against mixed-use housing and retail development in Barna

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a mixed-use housing and retail development in Barna.

The project, led by Jim & Tom Cunningham, was granted planning permission by Galway County Council in October.

The proposed development would be located in the townload of Seapoint, off the R336 road.

It would involve a mix of apartments, townhouses, retail units and a cafe.

A number of submissions were lodged against the development, but Galway County Council granted permission last month.

Now, an appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a number of local residents.

A decision is due in March.