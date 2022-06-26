Appeal lodged against housing development in Salthill

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Salthill.

The project led by K King Construction would involve the construction of 6 blocks comprising 25 units at Rockbarton Court.

The project would involve the construction of 6 blocks of terrace housing, comprising 24 housing units and a single detached unit.

It’d also include the creation of a new entrance onto the public road.

An appeal against the project has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents.

One of the concerns is that the height of the proposed development mean it will “tower over” some nearby existing homes.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala by October.