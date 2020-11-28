Appeal launched on the Late Late Toy Show inspired by young Kiltullagh lady raises over 5 Million Euro

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – An appeal inspired by the story of a little girl from Galway has risen to over €5 million euro since its launch last night on the Late Late Toy Show.

Saoirse Ruane from Kiltullagh, Athenry captured the hearts of the nation last night and spoke to Ryan Tubridy about her year which began with her becoming ill while watching the Toy Show last year.

Following initial treatment, she was sent home in a cast with crutches but later it was discovered that she had a tumour which led to her leg being amputated.

Saoirse, who was later joined by her mother Rosanne, told Ryan that she had three dreams during her recovery.

One was to appear on the Late Late Toy Show which was ticked off

The Second was to be able to walk again by Christmas which she achieved with a prosthetic leg that had a beautiful unicorn on it.

The third was to go on a family holiday.

At that moment, Ryan Tubridy produced a “Golden Ticket” and explained that Aer Lingus wanted to send the family on a weeklong trip of a lifetime to Disneyworld, Orlando.

Following that news, Dublin Airport tweeted minutes later to say that they will offer Saoirse and her family complimentary use of their Platinum Services VIP facility when they are travelling.

Saoirse’s story and her incredible fundraising over the past twelve months inspired the Late Late Show to then begin an appeal instead of the usual competition with half of the money raised shared among Barnardos, The Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland. The other 50 per cent will be distributed by The Community Foundation for Ireland to various charities nationwide.

By the end of the annual extravaganza, the appeal had already raised more than €5.2 million.

For more information or to donate please visit www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal, or call 1800 111 800