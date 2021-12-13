Appeal for witnesses to serious Mountbellew assault that left man in Beaumont

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Mountbellew that left a man in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday morning.

At around 1.15am, a male aged in his 20’s became involved in an altercation with a second male in The Square, Mountbellew.

He was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is currently described as serious.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, and are asking anyone socialising in Mountbellew on Saturday night who noticed any unusual activity to make contact.

Any person who was in The Square between 12.45am and 1.30am on Sunday is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.