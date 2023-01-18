Appeal for witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in city crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic crash in the city last evening.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road near GMIT, shortly before 6 o’clock yesterday evening.

A cyclist, a man in his mid 30’s, was taken to UHG with serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a truck.

The road was closed for a time to allow for a forensic examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Anyone with information, including those with dash cam footage, are asked to contact Mill Street, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.