Appeal for tourists to stay away from Inis Mór amid Coivd 19 concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents on Inis Mór are appealing to tourists – or any other visitor to the island – to stay away for the next two weeks.

A statement from Comharchumann Forbartha Árann Teo says residents have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the measure – with 94% in support of limiting travel to or from Inis Mór.

It asks all tourists to refrain from visiting the island until March 29th – and also asks all islanders to avoid travelling to or from the mainland during that time.

The Comharchumann says it is respectfully requesting that the air and ferry transport providers support and accept the will of residents on Inis Mór.

It adds that the local medical practitioner agrees with the move, which has been taken to contain the spread of the Covid 19 virus.