Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí and a local councillor are appealing to visitors to Connemara beaches this weekend to park responsibly.

Gardaí have a particular focus on Dogs Bay and Gurteen Beach in Roundstone.

With thousands of visitors expected, they’re asked to be mindful of where and how they park their vehicles, to avoid causing obstructions to other road users and emergency services.

Local councillor Gerry King has been speaking to David Nevin.