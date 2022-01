Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after an apartment block in Oranmore was graffiti sprayed.

The incident took place at approximately 11.15am last Monday January 10th when the apartment block located at The Bog Road was targetted by vandals.

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal for information.

Sergeant Darragh Browne says anyone who was in the area at the time may have key information.