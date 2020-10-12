Appeal following upsurge in COVID-19 cases among 18 to 24 year olds in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases among 18 to 24 year olds.

The county recorded 260 cases in the last week with 60% of these cases in the late teens to early 20s category.

52 cases were recorded in Roscommon in the last week, while 60 were notified in Mayo.

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West says the 260 cases were predominantly notified in the Galway city area.

She has appealed to younger people to reduce their contacts and follow public health guidelines.