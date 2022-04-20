Appeal against Dominican College plan to rent or lease hockey pitch

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An appeal has been lodged against a city school’s plan to use its hockey pitch for rent or lease by outside parties.

Dominican College, Taylors Hill had secured conditional permission from city planners in February to be allowed to use the hockey pitch as an astro turf all-weather surface, by parties, other than the school.

However a third party has now appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

Concerns from the nearby residential group include access and related commercial traffic.

The board is due to issue its decision in July.