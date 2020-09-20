Appeal after engine stolen from Corrib/Mask Search and Rescue boat

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been issued for information after an engine was stolen from a Corrib/Mask Search and Rescue boat.

Members of the voluntary group discovered that a Yamaha engine – as well as a GPS plotter – were taken from it’s newly acquired Zodiac class rescue boat in the grounds of Ashford Castle.

The stolen equipment has an estimated value of €10 thousand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094-9372080 or Garda Confidential line on 1800 250 025.

Corrib Mask Search and Rescue was established in 2004 to provide a dedicated and highly trained rescue service on lakes in the west of Ireland.

Photo credit – Niall Rochford