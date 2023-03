Tonight on ACE with Gary McMahon 🔹 Druid theatre company has made a huge announcement this week about producing the 3 classic Sean O'Casey plays at once for this year's Galway Arts Festival. Gary looks at the how, when and why of DruidO'Casey. 🔹 Fibín sa Taibhdhearc present a world premiere of a new play about Micháel MacLiammóir this week - Gary speaks with director Stephen D'Arcy. 🔹 Plus news of events, exhibitions and concerts including the Irish Baroque Orchestra's performance of Bach's St. Matthew 's Passion coming up this weekend. Join Gary from 7-8pm. Brought to you in association with Bardley's Bar Labane, with music every Saturday night and sports all weekend. #ACEGalway