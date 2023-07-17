Apocalypse Clown named Best Irish Film as 35th Galway Film Fleadh wraps up

Galway Bay fm newsroom – After a week of sold out screenings, 35th Galway Film Fleadh wrapped up last night, with Apocalypse Clown crowned the Best Irish Film.

The comedy, directed George Kane, is due to be released in cinemas across Ireland and the UK this September.

Meanwhile Best Irish First Feature went to Lie of the Land, and The Graveless Age – The Ballad of John Murry won best Irish documentary.

The fleadh featured 95 feature films and 102 short films, with the awards ceremony taking place before the closing film was screened – the Canary Sing.