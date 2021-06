print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Apache Pizza says it’s been impacted by a data breach.

The fast food chain, which has more than 150 outlets across the country, including 9 in Galway City and County, says it was notified of the breach on Wednesday.

It’s confirmed customer’s personal data may have been accessed by the hackers, although credit card details weren’t compromised.

It’s alerting customers of the breach.