Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Share story:
Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoon.

The Galway Alliance Against War says it wants to highlight the link between the owners of the hotel and Israel.

The G is owned by Leonardo Hotels, the European division of Israel-based Fattal Hotels.

The GAAW claims the owner of the group, David Fattal, has shown public support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The protest is set to take place tomorrow at 2pm and will last for around one hour.

Share story:

60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin

A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site but have no burial record. It co...

€3m announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór

Funding of €3m has been announced for a major new visitor centre on Inis Mór. ‘Árainn – Place of Stone Visitor Centre’ will be locat...

Former Mayor says proposed 'Tourism Tax' in city would "send out wrong message"

Former Mayor of Galway, Councillor Eddie Hoare, says a proposed “Tourism Tax” in Galway City would “send out the wrong message”. I...

New 3-day Galway City Climate Festival kicks off today

A new climate festival for Galway city is officially kicking off today The aim of the festival is to engage the arts and cultural strengths of Galway to c...