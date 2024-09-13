Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoon.

The Galway Alliance Against War says it wants to highlight the link between the owners of the hotel and Israel.

The G is owned by Leonardo Hotels, the European division of Israel-based Fattal Hotels.

The GAAW claims the owner of the group, David Fattal, has shown public support for Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The protest is set to take place tomorrow at 2pm and will last for around one hour.