Anti-salmon farm protestors to gather in city

Protestors will gather in the city on Thursday in a demonstration against the introduction of more salmon farms to the west coast.

The local fishery groups argue the growing number of such farms are harmful to natural sealife.

The silent protest will take place from 10am-12pm outside the Connacht Hotel where the Irish Farmers Association Aquaculture Conference will be held.

The picket will be formed by members of Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages (GBASC), the Federation of Irish Salmon and Sea Trout Anglers (FISSTA) and the Corrib Trout Angling clubs.

