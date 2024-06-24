Another week of beds pressure at UHG

University Hospital Galway has started another week under pressure for beds

It’s the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today

85 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, while UHG has 53 patients awaiting a bed

However, while 53 is a high number, it’s an improvement on this day last week when 70 patients were on trolleys at UHG

The INMO’s Trolleywatch figures show nationally 440 patients are waiting for a bed today

Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is not under severe pressure, with 3 people currently awaiting a bed