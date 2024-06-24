24 June 2024
Another week of beds pressure at UHG
University Hospital Galway has started another week under pressure for beds
It’s the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today
85 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, while UHG has 53 patients awaiting a bed
However, while 53 is a high number, it’s an improvement on this day last week when 70 patients were on trolleys at UHG
The INMO’s Trolleywatch figures show nationally 440 patients are waiting for a bed today
Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is not under severe pressure, with 3 people currently awaiting a bed