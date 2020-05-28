Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been another spike in new cases of COVID-19 in Galway

9 new cases of the virus are reported by the Health Surveillance Protection Unit this evening

There was a spike in cases last week, which the HSE attributed to clusters, but it was followed by a settlement

However, the increase of 9 is out of sync with the average increase of 3 or 4 cases daily

It’s not yet known what has caused this latest spike, and despite the unusual increase Galway remains at the lower end of cases nationally, with 473 cases to date