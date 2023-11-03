Galway Bay FM

3 November 2023

Annual public meeting of County Galway Policing Committee to take place next week

The annual public meeting of the County Galway Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week

The meeting will take place in Loughrea on Monday evening (Nov 6)

The venue is the Meadow Court Hotel and the meeting starts at 7pm

