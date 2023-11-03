Annual public meeting of County Galway Policing Committee to take place next week

3 November 2023
~1 minutes read
3 November 2023
~1 minutes read
There’s a demand for Galway County Council to ensure that footpaths in local communities, as well as roads, are gritted this winter. The call came f...
The Justice Minister has praised the “phenomenal” work carried out by COPE Galway. Minister Helen McEntee is on a two-day visit to Galway, to ...
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road. The plans led by Shawder Limited would have in...
Galway Arts Centre is to get substantial funding from the Arts Council The allocation of sixty thousand euro is part of the Late-Night Events Pilot Scheme...