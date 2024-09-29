Annual Positive Ageing Week to get underway tomorrow

Share story:

Positive Ageing Week gets underway from tomorrow and aims to highlight the positive aspects of ageing.

The theme for this year is ‘Challenging Ageism: Reframing How We Think, Feel, and Act Towards Ageing and Older Persons’.

The Local Heroes Exhibition, which is the centrepiece of the event, celebrates the contributions of 27 individuals from across Galway city and county.

The exhibition will be launched at Galway City Museum on Tuesday before travelling around the county to various venues.