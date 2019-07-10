Annual grant of 100 thousand euro for Connemara language plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

100 thousand euro of an annual grant has been approved to implement a language plan for Ceantar na nOileán in Connemara.

Minister for the Gaeltacht, Seán Kyne has approved the funds to support the actions in the plan as well as Comhairle Ceantar na nOileán.

The aim of language plans is to strengthen the Irish language in a co-ordinated way and to increase its use in the home, local community, education and business.

For more in this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…