Annual convention of Ireland’s Ahmadiyya Muslim community to take place in Ballybrit

The annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Ireland will take place in Ballybrit this weekend.

The branch of Islam was founded in 1899 and currently has around 500 members in Ireland.

Their AGM takes place at the Clayton Hotel on Saturday and Sunday.

There’ll be a range of religious, political and civil speakers – and there’ll also be the launch of a book on Islam in the Irish language.