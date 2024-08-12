12 August 2024
~1 minutes read
Anne Rabbitte “tried her damnedest” to secure public meeting with developer of controversial power generator in Portumna
Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says she “tried her damnedest” to secure a public meeting with the developer of a controversial power generator in Portumna.
It’s after the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group issued an open letter last week – calling on her to step up or resign.
It claimed she’s failed to show her committment to the best interests of the local community.
The open letter contains a number of allegations – which Minister Rabbitte has described as “disappointing” to Galway Talks.
Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte addressed each claim with John Morley – and you can listen back on the Galway Bay FM website.
But Minister Rabbitte told John she did everything she could to secure a public meeting with the developer.