Galway Bay FM

12 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Anne Rabbitte “tried her damnedest” to secure public meeting with developer of controversial power generator in Portumna

Share story:
Anne Rabbitte “tried her damnedest” to secure public meeting with developer of controversial power generator in Portumna

Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte says she “tried her damnedest” to secure a public meeting with the developer of a controversial power generator in Portumna.

It’s after the East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group issued an open letter last week – calling on her to step up or resign.

It claimed she’s failed to show her committment to the best interests of the local community.

The open letter contains a number of allegations – which Minister Rabbitte has described as “disappointing” to Galway Talks.

Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte addressed each claim with John Morley – and you can listen back on the Galway Bay FM website.

But Minister Rabbitte told John she did everything she could to secure a public meeting with the developer.

Share story:

Plans progress to develop water quality community forum in Galway

The Local Authority Waters Programme, known as LAWPRO is linking up with the Galway Bay Southeast catchment area of Galway and Clare to improve water qual...

Man due before Galway District Court over threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris

A man is due before Galway District Court later today in connection with online threats made against Taoiseach Simon Harris. The man, aged in his 40’...

Thousands without power across Galway after overnight thunderstorms

Thousands of people across Galway are waking up without power this morning. It’s after heavy rain and thunderstorms for much of the night – a ...

Speculation TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in general election

There’s speculation that TV presenter Grainne Seoige may run for Fianna Fail in Galway West in the upcoming general election. According to the Irish...