Anne Rabbite left fearing for safety after bags of excrement thrown at her and Ciaran Cannon at Gort meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TD Anne Rabbitte says her legs were taken right from under her – after bags of excrement were thrown at her and Ciaran Cannon at a meeting last night in Gort.

They were at the public meeting to discuss the approval of a controversial Biogas plant in Gort.

The meeting was not stoppped, and the man who carried out the attack was not removed following the incident.

Deputy Rabbitte reported the incident to Gardaí who say they are “investigating all the circumstances” relating to the incident.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Anne Rabbitte says the incident left her fearing for her safety: