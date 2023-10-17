Annaghdown man jailed for rape and sexual assault of cousin

An Annaghdown man has been jailed for two years for the rape and sexual assault of his female cousin.

Thomas Gallagher was jailed alongside his brother for abuse that took place on dates between 1999 and 2003.

Danielle Gallagher waived her right to anonymity so that her cousins could be named in reporting the case.

The incidents took place in sheds around their family homes at Dadreen, Killadoon, Westport, when she was between 8 and 12 years old.

40 year old Aidan Gallagher, of Dadreen, Killadoon, Westport has now been sentenced to five years in prison.

He was due to be ordained as a priest but that was deferred following the allegations.

38 year old Thomas Gallagher, of Cuttenty, Annaghdown, was also handed a six year sentence by Mr. Justice David Keane.

But this was reduced to a sentence of two years as Thomas Gallagher has Motor Neuron Disease – and his life expectancy is less than two years.

Justice Keane noted neither man entered a guilty plea, neither accepts the verdicts of the jury, and neither man has issued an apology.