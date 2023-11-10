Annaghdown man honoured with National Certificate of Bravery

An Annaghdown man has been honoured with a National Certificate of Bravery by the Ceann Comhairle at a special ceremony in Dublin.

It’s part of the National Bravery Awards that are held annually to allow for State recognition of exceptional acts of Bravery.

Joseph Cahill, who lives in Ballybane in the city, was nominated for helping his neighbours escape a house fire in the early hours of January 12th this year.

Joseph says he didn’t think twice about helping out when he realised what was happening that morning: