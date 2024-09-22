Galway Bay FM

22 September 2024

Ann Rabbitte and Albert Dolan to run for Fianna Fail in Galway East Constituency at next General Election

Deputy Ann Rabbitte and Councillor Albert Dolan have been named as Fianna Fail’s candidates to run in the Galway East Constituency at the next General Election.

A non-contest selection convention will be held at the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry this evening where both candidates will be formally ratified.

It is understood that six candidates were initially supposed to run for selection with Fianna Fail running a two candidate strategy.

However, it was confirmed this morning to Galway Bay FM News that Donagh Killilea, Shelly Hertrich Quinn, Shane Curley and Martina Kinane had withdrawn from the race.

The two seat strategy by Fianna Fail in Galway East echoes what happened in Galway West where Grainne Seoige and Councillor John Connolly were selected to run for the party.

