Animation studio to establish first international base in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A South African animation studio is to establish its first international studio in Galway.

Triggerfish, the animation studio behind Netflix’s first original animated TV series from Africa, is expected to create 60 new jobs over the next three years.

The firm was founded in 1996 and played a key role in the birth of the South African animation industry.

Triggerfish animated the Oscar-nominated Roald Dahl adaptation Revolting Rhymes as well as much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptations such as The Snail and the Whale, Stick Man, and The Highway Rat.

Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest says the firm started outsourcing work to Irish animators in 2019 and were quickly won over by both the quality of the work and the dedication to the craft.

Studio producer Andy Wonnacott says the firm needed more capacity to keep up with ambitions and Galway ticked all the boxes for its European base.

The firm is working with the IDA to secure a space in the city with hopes to set up in Galway over the next three to six months.