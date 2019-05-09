Animal cruelty campaigners to protest outside beef summit in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Animal cruelty campaigners will hold a demonstration ahead of the beef summit in Ballinasloe this afternoon (9/5) in a call against live exports.

The voluntary group called ‘Compassion in World Farming Ireland’ says unweaned calves are being treated inhumanely by being transported on long journeys abroad.

The protest is being held as the Minister for Agriculture and other key stakeholders are due to address the Beef Summit which is being held at the Shearwater Hotel.

The Beef Summit is led by The Irish Farmers Journal to bring together policy makers and industry leaders.

The beef plan movement is also planning to hold a peaceful protest at the event in a call to rejuvenate the sector.

The live export protest gets underway at 4.30pm, with the summit due to begin at 7pm.

At 4, hear Caroline Rowley – spokesperson for Compassion in World Farming Ireland…